4 Biggest Winners From Jets-Eagles Michael Carter II Trade
The New York Jets have already worked a few trades this year with the most recent one coming this week.
On Wednesday, the Jets sent cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth round pick.
The Jets landed a young wide receiver and a pick swap, but who were the biggest winners from this trade?
Winner: Eagles CB Michael Carter II
Carter is a clear winner. He goes from playing on one of the worst teams in the league to playing with the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Carter should be able to make an impact with the Eagles. He's going to be surrounded by a much better team in a much better situation. His talents are likely going to be on display in the playoffs with the whole world watching while the Jets likely sit at home during that stretch of the season.
Winner: Jets CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
With Sauce Gardner out, the Jets have turned to Jarvis Brownlee Jr. at cornerback and he's been spectacular. With Carter traded, Brownlee is set to start at slot corner for the Jets for the foreseeable future.
He's earned his playing time, but now there's not going to be a fourth option breathing down his neck and putting pressure on him. Trading away Carter is a clear vote of confidence in Brownlee.
Winner: Jets GM Darren Mougey
To piggyback on the praise for Brownlee, it was general manager Darren Mougey who pulled off the trade for the cornerback.
Adding Brownlee has proved to be a genius move for the young executive. He deserves some praise for swinging a pair of moves that clear made the Jets better in the long run. Mougey doesn't have a lot of talent to work with, but he's putting it together the best he can.
Winner: Jets WR John Metchie III
Wide receiver John Metchie III hasn't been given much of a chance with the Philadelphia Eagles, as they're a run heavy offense with two star wide receivers. There's not much room for another option beyond DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.
With the Jets, Metchie is likely going to get his fair share of opportunities, especially if Garrett Wilson continues to miss time.
The Jets need wide receiver help. Metchie isn't a superstar, but he's going to get the opportunity to prove he's a starting caliber wide receiver in New York.
