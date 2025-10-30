Jets Country

4 Biggest Winners From Jets-Eagles Michael Carter II Trade

There are some clear winners from the Jets' trade with the Eagles...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (left) congratulates cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (left) congratulates cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have already worked a few trades this year with the most recent one coming this week.

On Wednesday, the Jets sent cornerback Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth round pick.

The Jets landed a young wide receiver and a pick swap, but who were the biggest winners from this trade?

Winner: Eagles CB Michael Carter II

Carter is a clear winner. He goes from playing on one of the worst teams in the league to playing with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Carter should be able to make an impact with the Eagles. He's going to be surrounded by a much better team in a much better situation. His talents are likely going to be on display in the playoffs with the whole world watching while the Jets likely sit at home during that stretch of the season.

Winner: Jets CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

New York Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30), cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (23) and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) celebrates the game win at the end of the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With Sauce Gardner out, the Jets have turned to Jarvis Brownlee Jr. at cornerback and he's been spectacular. With Carter traded, Brownlee is set to start at slot corner for the Jets for the foreseeable future.

He's earned his playing time, but now there's not going to be a fourth option breathing down his neck and putting pressure on him. Trading away Carter is a clear vote of confidence in Brownlee.

Winner: Jets GM Darren Mougey

To piggyback on the praise for Brownlee, it was general manager Darren Mougey who pulled off the trade for the cornerback.

Adding Brownlee has proved to be a genius move for the young executive. He deserves some praise for swinging a pair of moves that clear made the Jets better in the long run. Mougey doesn't have a lot of talent to work with, but he's putting it together the best he can.

Winner: Jets WR John Metchie III

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie II
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Metchie III (18) celebrates after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wide receiver John Metchie III hasn't been given much of a chance with the Philadelphia Eagles, as they're a run heavy offense with two star wide receivers. There's not much room for another option beyond DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.

With the Jets, Metchie is likely going to get his fair share of opportunities, especially if Garrett Wilson continues to miss time.

The Jets need wide receiver help. Metchie isn't a superstar, but he's going to get the opportunity to prove he's a starting caliber wide receiver in New York.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

