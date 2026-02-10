Jets' Latest Coaching Hire Fuels Further Derek Carr Speculation

The New York Jets are in a difficult position. The team has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. But beyond Fernando Mendoza, the 2026 class doesn’t offer another clear-cut first-year starter.

That realization has forced New York to consider a deep but flawed group of veterans for the position, either as one-year stopgaps or potential reclamation projects. With Frank Reich’s arrival as offensive coordinator, the Jets have been linked to a number of veteran options at quarterback, based on their availability and/or fit in a Reich-led offense.

The most recent (and most surprising) name to come out of the rumor mill is Derek Carr. A report this week indicated that the four-time Pro Bowler is contemplating coming out of retirement in 2026. Carr was immediately linked to the QB-needy Jets. But the 34-year-old passer is looking for the right situation and coaching staff.

Clearly, the Jets aren’t the right situation – assuming the “right situation” for Carr includes a functional organization competing for a playoff berth. But New York could suddenly have the right coaching staff after the team’s latest hire.

Does the Bill Musgrave hire hint at possible Jets pursuit of Derek Carr?

Jun 15, 2016; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave at minicamp at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets finalized their overhauled offensive staff on Tuesday by hiring Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach. Musgrave’s addition is particularly interesting as the 58-year-old veteran has history with the QB. Musgrave was Carr’s quarterbacks coach with the Raiders from 2015-2016, overseeing an important stage in the passer’s development.

Carr joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014. He struggled in his rookie year. But the young QB showed significant improvement after working with Musgrave. Carr had two of his best seasons while working with the coach, making the Pro Bowl each year from 2015-2017.

Of course, it’s been quite a while since the two worked together. And it’s unlikely that the two years the pair spent together over a decade ago would draw Carr to the Jets.

Although, it’s also worth noting that Reich is a Carr fan. When Reich took over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he actively pursued the quarterback, hoping to convince him to join the team,

Carr retired after the 2024 season due to lingering right shoulder pain. He decided to eschew surgery, hanging up his cleats instead. But now the veteran is reportedly pain free and considering making a comeback. The Saints still hold his rights. But insiders believe the team would part with Carr for a Day 3 pick.

It’s unlikely Carr would bother with a comeback to join the downtrodden Jets. But there is at least familiarity with New York’s revamped coaching staff.

