Jets Linked to 2 Intriguing QB Prospects in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have a lot of moves they need to make over the course of the offseason.

They need to add some talent to the offense more than anything. The running back room is set to lose Breece Hall in free agency. New York needs to re-sign or replace Hall. They need to add another wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson. The most important position to upgrade is the quarterback position.

It would be shocking if the Jets didn't add a quarterback this offseason.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt recently suggested the Jets could target a quarterback at pick No. 16. Rosenblatt floated Alabama's Ty Simpson and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier as potential options for the Jets. Simpson is a borderline Round 1 talent while Nussmeier seems like a huge reach in Round 1.

Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier could be NFL draft targets for the Jets

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) of LSU throws the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"This very well may be a draft that has only one first-round quarterback," Rosenblatt wrote. "If there’s a second, it would very likely be Alabama’s Ty Simpson (ranked No. 34), who showed some significant potential last season but struggled when it mattered late in the season. His lack of experience (15 career starts) doesn’t typically portend success in the NFL.

"The only other quarterback who could play his way into the first round in the pre-draft process would be LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (No. 82), but mid-first round would be an extreme reach for a prospect who looked like a first-round pick in 2024 before injuries set him back in 2025."

Simpson makes a lot of sense for the Jets, either at pick No. 16 or later down the board. The Jets also hold pick No. 33, which would be the dream spot to land Simpson.

Nussmeier is coming off an injury-riddled season, which crushed his draft stock. He's not expected to go in Round 1, but if he puts together a great showing at the NFL Draft Combine and interviews well, he could work his way up draft boards. Still, it would be shocking to see him in consideration for the Jets in the first two rounds. If he's on the board in Round 3 or later, the LSU gunslinger could be worth a flier.

