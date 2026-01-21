Jets Linked to Former First Round Pick QB After Dante Moore Decision

The New York Jets desperately need to find a quarterback in the coming months. They took a risk on Justin Fields, and it was a disaster for the entire team. Tyrod Taylor was a solid backup, but that's all he is.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made a lot of sense for the Jets at pick No. 2 in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Moore announced that he's returning to Oregon for another year of college football. Beyond Fernando Mendoza, who's expected to go at pick No. 1, the Jets don't have any quarterback worth pick at No. 2.

As a result, they're going to need to get creative to find their next starting quarterback.

Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News linked the Jets to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones in free agency this offseason. Jones would certainly be an upgrade over Taylor and Fields for the Jets.

49ers QB Mac Jones could fit with the Jets in free agency

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"Jones filled in admirably for the San Francisco 49ers when Brock Purdy got injured in 2025, producing a 5-3 record with 13 passing touchdowns," Chavkin wrote. "He has now started 63 games in the NFL and represents someone who could be a reclamation project for another team.

"However, Jones is under contract for 2026, so the Jets would have to trade for him during the offseason. Of course, San Francisco could decide to keep him as Purdy's backup, or another team could decide to outbid the Jets for Jones in the Spring."

Jones showed a lot of potential as the 49ers backup quarterback this year. When Brock Purdy went down with an injury, Jones kept them afloat in the division and helped push them toward a playoff berth.

This offseason, Jones could be looking for a starting role. At the very least, he's earned a deal with a team that's going to give him a chance to compete for a starting job.

The Jets could take the chance on the former first round pick. This would allow him to get his chance to start in the same way Baker Mayfield did after being benched after his rookie deal ended.

