Jets Lose 2 Key Starters Ahead Of Week 11 Rivalry Game Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this year, but they brought home a huge win in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals before their bye week in Week 9. During this bye week, the Jets traded multiple star players including Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. In the span of a day or two, the entire future outlook of the Jets changed before our very eyes.
After these trades, the Jets were able to roll through the Cleveland Browns for their second win in two games. After beginning the season 0-7, the Jets are currently sitting at 2-7 ahead of Week 11's rivalry matchup with the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
But the Jets won't be able to get to this game without some hiccups.
Garrett Wilson, Azareye'h Thomas ruled out for Week 11
On Wednesday, the Jets announced that cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and wide receiver Garrett Wilson would be out for Week 11's rivalry game. Thomas suffered a concussion while Wilson is battling another knee injury after missing a chunk of the year with an injury already.
The Jets are going to need a few players to step up in the absence of Wilson and Thomas. On offense, New York is going to need to see more production from tight end Mason Taylo. Taylor could be the outlet for Justin Fields, given the fact that Fields isn't going to have his favorite target. For the last few weeks, Taylor has begun to gain a bit of steam, but he didn't put together a great game against the Browns.
On defense, it's cornerback Jarvis Brownlee who needs to step up. Brownlee was acquired in a trade earlier this season and has been a huge piece of the Jets' defense. Thomas was beging trusted in a starting role alongside Brownlee, but with Thomas out, Brownlee is going to need to play his best game of the season.
The Jets are fighting an uphill battle to keep this game competitive. With two key starters out, it's hard to imagine New York putting up a big fight.
