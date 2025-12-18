Jets Lose Another Starting Safety For Season

The New York Jets have just three games left in the 2025 season and will be without the services of not one, but two safeties from here on out.

Andre Cisco hasn't played in a game since Oct. 26. Since then, the Jets have rolled with rookie Malachi Moore and veteran Tony Adams. Entering the season, Cisco and Adams were the starting duo, then Moore took over with Adams going to a reserve role. That changed with Cisco's injury.

Unfortunately, the Jets will also be without the service of Adams for the remainder of the season as well. Adams is dealing with a groin injury and the Jets announced on Thursday that he has been placed on the Injured Reserve ending his season. Once you're placed on the IR, you have to miss at least four games. The Jets have three left. The team also announced the signing of defensive tackle Payton Page and quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Jets lost another starter

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Jets have signed DT Payton Page to the active roster and placed S Tony Adams on injured reserve. The team also signed QB Hendon Hooker to the practice squad," the Jets announced. "Page (6-4, 300) signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The Clemson product was a one-year starter and team captain for the Tigers, totaling 32 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 pass defenses and an INT in the 2024 season. Page had 3 tackles and 1 sack in the preseason for the Green & White, and he was added to the Jets' practice squad on Aug. 27.

"Page was elevated for the Green & White's Week 8 game against the Bengals and Week 10 game against the Browns. He has played 5 defensive snaps and 9 special teams snaps this season. Adams (5-11, 203) sustained a groin injury in the second quarter of the Jets' Week 15 loss to the Jaguars. Adams has appeared in 12 games (9 starts) for the Green & White this season, recording 49 total tackles, 1 sack and 5 pass defenses."

The Jets signed safety Jarius Monroe to the active roster earlier in the week, who should be depth for the team moving forward along with Keidron Smith.

The hits keep coming for New York.

