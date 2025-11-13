Jets Lose Garrett Wilson To IR In Brutal Turn Of Events
The New York Jets got some bad news in Week 10 as they took on the Cleveland Browns.
New York came out on top, but Garrett Wilson re-injured his knee after returning to the lineup for the first time after missing two games. Reports surfaced earlier in the week from ESPN's Rich Cimini that Wilson has been expected to miss three or four weeks.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn avoided giving an update afterward, but Wilson was ruled out for the Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots shortly after. Glenn didn't give an official update earlier in the week, but the team did make an announcement on Thursday and it wasn't a good one.
The Jets officially announced that Wilson is being placed on the Injured Reserve and will miss at least the next four games.
What a brutal update for the Jets
"The Jets have placed WR Garrett Wilson on injured reserve and elevated DB Jarius Monroe to the active roster for tonight's game vs. the Patriots," Jets team reporter Eric Allen said. "Wilson returned to action in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns after missing two consecutive games with a knee ailment, but he exited in the third quarter. Wilson, who has 36 catches for 395 yards (11.0 per) and 4 TDs, was targeted 3 times but did not record a catch in the win over the Browns. In 58 career games, Wilson the No. 10 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, has 315 catches for 3,644 yards (11.6 per) and 18 TDs.
"Monroe (6-2, 205), who was added to the practice squad on Nov. 5, initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in May 2024. He spent most of the 2024 season on the Green & White's practice squad and was elevated for three games before he was signed to the active roster ahead of Week 17. Monroe, who began his college career at Nicholls, played 17 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps for the Green & White across 5 game appearances last season. He then spent this summer with the Jets before he was waived with an injury settlement in August."
It's not the most shocking update in the world after Cimini's report earlier in the week, but that doesn't take any of the sting out of it. Wilson has already missed two games this season and will miss at least four more.
The Jets fortunately added John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell before the trade deadline, but the team can't catch a break. Right when things start to look up with two straight wins, Wilson goes to the Injured Reserve.
Wilson is the Jets' top-targeted receiver and the biggest threat on this offense overall outside of Breece Hall. Unfortunately, the Jets will be undermanned over the next few weeks.