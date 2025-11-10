Jets Made 75-Year History In Gritty Win Over Browns
The New York Jets had one of the most unlikely wins you are going to see on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.
New York entered the Week 10 showdown coming off a bye week and three significant trades. The new-look Jets took the field looking to build off of their Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and kept the momentum going with a 27-20 win over Cleveland.
The score doesn't tell the whole story, though. Justin Fields had 54 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Breece Hall had 83 yards on the ground. In total, the Jets' offense had 169 total yards. And yet, they were able to put up 27 points and win thanks to a massive day for the special teams. The Jets became the first team since 1950 to win a game with fewer than 175 yards while also not forcing a turnover. Team were 225-0 since 1950 before Cleveland's loss, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"How unlikely was Jets 27, Browns 20? Since 1950, teams had been 225-0 when holding opponents to 175 or fewer yards and not turning the ball over. The Browns were the first team to lose in that span, per ESPN Research," Cimini said.
The Jets overcame insane odds vs. the Browns
How about that? At the end of the day, a win is a win. Now, the Jets are 2-7 on the season and are riding a two-game winning streak into a short week and Thursday matchup against the New England Patriots.
The offense wasn't good, but the Browns do have one of the top overall defenses in football. The fact that the Jets were able to overcome all of that and still find a way to win is a positive sign for the franchise. Now, you're not going to get two return touchdowns every week, but New York still impressed regardless.
A statistic like this is bad news for the Browns who seemingly did everything right, but it's positive for New York. Despite overwhelming odds, the Jets didn't give up and had their grittiest game of the year.
