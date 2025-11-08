Jets Country

Jets Make Huge Starting QB Decision For Week 10 Vs. Browns

The Jets have made a decision on their starting quarterback for Week 10...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to make a bold decision with their quarterback position during the offseason. They decided to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers while signing young free agent Justin Fields to replace him.

Fields earned the starting job for New York out of training camp, and it was never much of a question. Fields has a lot of potential, especially on the ground, and the Jets opted to build the team around him for this season.

But he struggled during the first half of the season. He was the same quarterback that the media has grown to dislike over the last few seasons. The Jets' offense was so bad during a few games halfway through the year that first year head coach Aaron Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor. It seemed like Taylor would remain the starter, but he suffered an injury and missed a week.

Jets announce Justin Fields as the Week 10 starting QB

New York Jets quarterback Justin Field
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Fields was excellent in the Jets' first win of the year over the Cincinnati Bengals. After such an impressive showing, it's hard to imagine the Jets will turn back to Taylor when he's healthy.

Heading into Week 10's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, the Jets have a healthy Taylor alongside Fields. Glenn is backed into a corner with this difficult decision.

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz recently reported that the Jets had decided on Fields as their starting quarterback against the Browns.

It seemed like this was the clear choice to make after Fields' impressive showing against the Bengals. The Browns' defense is much better than Cincinnati's, but Fields was still impressive.

Fields is headed for a tough matchup with Myles Garrett and the Browns this week. Garrett has been one of the best pass rushers in football for a number of years and Fields has a bad tendency to hold onto the ball for too long. Pair that with the Browns' loaded defense and it seems like a nightmare matchup for the young quarterback.

Either way, starting Fields is the correct decision for the Jets.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Replace Sauce Gardner With Star Playmaker

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News