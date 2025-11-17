Jets Country

Jets Make Season-Altering QB Decision As Justin Fields' Struggles Continue

The Jets are seemingly heading in a different direction for the rest of the season...

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looses the ball on the snap against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football all season. Early on, they didn't have too many excuses, but after selling at the trade deadline, the Jets are seemingly headed for a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline to add multiple first round picks over the next two seasons.

But the Jets aren't in this position by accident. The cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason in favor of Justin Fields and this decision has aged horribly. Fields has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, posting less than 100 passing yards on multiple occasions.

Earlier in the season, the Jets decided to bench Fields in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. But Taylor ended up getting injured, which put Fields back in charge of the offense. With Taylor back on the active roster, Fields' job has been in jeopardy, though he secured two wins over the last few weeks.

Jets bench Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor

New York Jet quarterback Tyrod Taylo
New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Fields' job has been at risk of being lost for weeks. On Monday, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the Jets were opting to bench Fields in favor of Taylor ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently confirmed the report, too.

The decision to start Taylor is a tough one.

He's going to give the Jets a better chance to win right now. Taylor is seemingly a bit more prepared to win in the NFL than Fields is. But Taylor doesn't have the potential than Fields does. Fields was seemingly brought in to be a franchise option if he could figure it out at the NFL level.

It turns out that Fields isn't able to put these pieces together. The decision to bench him would seemingly end his time in New York. The team will likely cut ties with him at the end of the season. New York could look for a long-term option in the 2026 NFL Draft.

