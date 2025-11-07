Jets Country

Jets Superstar Linked To 3 Teams In Way-Too-Early Offseason Trade Buzz

The Jets could continue tearing down their roster in the offseason...

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) /celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The New York Jets completely changed the outlook of the league at the trade deadline when they opted to deal Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts.

These two moves showed that the Jets are more focused on the distant future than they are the present, which could result in a slew of other moves to come in the offseason.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Jets could use Jermaine Johnson as an offseason trade chip. Moton linked the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions as potential landing spots for the star defender.

Jets could trade Jermaine Johnson to continue the rebuild

"Jermaine Johnson told ESPN's Rich Cimini that he didn't expect the New York Jets to trade him before the 2025 deadline. Despite the team's 1-7 start under new head coach Aaron Glenn, the fourth-year pro wants to stay with Gang Green," Moton wrote. "Johnson's stance endeared him to the fanbase, but general manager Darren Mougey has shown he's willing to trade roster assets in blockbuster deals.

"On this year's deadline day, Mougey traded two recent All-Pro players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for premium draft capital and wide receiver help. Johnson, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023 but has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons, shouldn't get comfortable in New York. If Mougey uses one of his early-round 2026 picks on an edge-rusher to complement Will McDonald IV, Johnson could be on the move late spring or in the summer. "

Johnson would likely be very sought after on the trade block in the offseason because he's still young and has time left on his contract. He's not an expiring contract. But he needs to prove through the rest of the year that he can stay healthy and explosive down the stretch.

If Johnson can stay healthy, these three teams could be solid landing spots for the edge rusher. Each could use him for the future, as acquiring him as a rental might not make the most sense.

Either way, if the Jets receive the right trade offer, they've shown that they'll take the deal.

