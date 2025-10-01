Jets Country

Steelers-Jets $44 Million Trade Speculation Heating Up After WR Injury

The Steelers could reunite Aaron Rodgers with one of his favorite wide receivers...

Zach Pressnell

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Allen Lazard of the Jets scored a TD in the first half on a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
The New York Jets have stumbled out of the gates to a disappointing 0-4 start to the year. New York is one of the worst teams in the league at this point, which could turn them into sellers at the trade deadline.

The Jets could explore trades involving players like Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Allen Lazard. Hall is the team's top trade chip, but Lazard has been gaining steam on the trade market with a lot of recent wide receiver injuries.

Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for Lazard following Calvin Austin's Week 4 injury. Lazard and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have played together a lot in the past with the Jets and the Green Bay Packers.

Allen Lazard could fit with Steelers after Calvin Austin injury

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazar
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) is congratulated after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"An already bare Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room suffered a massive blow when Calvin Austin III sustained a significant shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 — putting a short-term hiatus on what’s been a strong start to a Year 4 breakout," Vasquez wrote. "With Austin expected to miss time, here are four trade-target wide receivers the Steelers should pursue.

"Will the Steelers finally pull the trigger and reunite Lazard with his former teammate and close friend Aaron Rodgers? Now seems like the perfect opportunity to make a deal with New York."

Now could be the perfect time for these two sides to pull off a deal. There have been a lot of rumors connecting these two sides over the last few months, starting as early as when Rodgers signed in Pittsburgh, but the Jets opted to hold onto Lazard.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Jets haven't used Lazard much at all. Instead of being the team's No. 2 wide receiver, like some expected, he's merely a depth option.

For the Steelers, Lazard could be a solid option out wide, especially considering his connection with Rodgers. The price on a deal like this would more than likely be a late-round pick swap, which is certainly something the Steelers could afford.

Any sort of value in return for Lazard would work for the Jets. He's not doing much of anything for the team, so a deal like this makes sense.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

