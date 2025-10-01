Steelers-Jets $44 Million Trade Speculation Heating Up After WR Injury
The New York Jets have stumbled out of the gates to a disappointing 0-4 start to the year. New York is one of the worst teams in the league at this point, which could turn them into sellers at the trade deadline.
The Jets could explore trades involving players like Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Allen Lazard. Hall is the team's top trade chip, but Lazard has been gaining steam on the trade market with a lot of recent wide receiver injuries.
Andrew Vasquez of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for Lazard following Calvin Austin's Week 4 injury. Lazard and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have played together a lot in the past with the Jets and the Green Bay Packers.
Allen Lazard could fit with Steelers after Calvin Austin injury
"An already bare Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room suffered a massive blow when Calvin Austin III sustained a significant shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 — putting a short-term hiatus on what’s been a strong start to a Year 4 breakout," Vasquez wrote. "With Austin expected to miss time, here are four trade-target wide receivers the Steelers should pursue.
"Will the Steelers finally pull the trigger and reunite Lazard with his former teammate and close friend Aaron Rodgers? Now seems like the perfect opportunity to make a deal with New York."
Now could be the perfect time for these two sides to pull off a deal. There have been a lot of rumors connecting these two sides over the last few months, starting as early as when Rodgers signed in Pittsburgh, but the Jets opted to hold onto Lazard.
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Jets haven't used Lazard much at all. Instead of being the team's No. 2 wide receiver, like some expected, he's merely a depth option.
For the Steelers, Lazard could be a solid option out wide, especially considering his connection with Rodgers. The price on a deal like this would more than likely be a late-round pick swap, which is certainly something the Steelers could afford.
Any sort of value in return for Lazard would work for the Jets. He's not doing much of anything for the team, so a deal like this makes sense.
