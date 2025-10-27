Jets Must Make Franchise-Altering Breece Hall Trade Decision
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league this year, which has caused a lot of trade rumors to circulate around the top players on their team. But it's running back Breece Hall who's been at the center of these trade rumors. In fact, Hall has been the subject of speculation like this for months now, dating all the way back to the offseason.
The idea behind trading Hall is obvious. His contract expires at the end of the season and the Jets could land a mid-round draft pick for Hall instead of letting him go in free agency.
Coming into the season, the Jets also seemingly believed they had two potential breakout star running backs behind Hall. Braelon Allen looked incredible during training camp and Isaiah Davis has looked sharp, too.
But Allen is out for the foreseeable future, which has thrown a bit of a wrench into these trade plans.
Jets should sign Breece Hall to a contract extension
At this point, the Jets need to make a decision with Hall. They either need to trade him now or they need to pursue a long-term contract extension to make him their comfortable franchise running back.
And the Jets would be much better off signing Hall to an extension.
In Week 8, Hall was the best player on the field. He scored twice on the ground, making incredible plays to get to the endzone. He also threw the game winning touchdown on a trick play for the Jets.
He seems like he's the heart and soul of the offense, especially as Garrett Wilson recovers from a knee injury. Trading him for a fourth-round pick, which is seemingly all they'd get, would be a huge mistake.
A fourth-round pick could net the Jets a star, but Hall already is a star. If the Jets can begin working on a contract extension, they could find a deal that keeps him in the middle of their offense for years to come.
The Jets made this decision with Wilson and Sauce Gardner during the offseason, signing both to contract extensions. Now they need to make a huge decision with Hall.
