Jets’ Newest Depth Move Could Help Special Teams Quickly
The New York Jets added a new piece on Friday that could have a positive impact in the near future.
The Minnesota Vikings cut ties with sixth-round rookie Kobe King on Thursday to make room on their roster for running back Aaron Jones. Clearly, the Jets see something in the 22-year-old because they didn't wait around and claimed him off waivers on Friday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
"The Jets are claiming LB Kobe King off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, per source," Rosenblatt said. "King was drafted in the sixth round this year out of Penn State. Has only really played on special teams for Minnesota."
King played in five games for the Vikings this season after being selected with the 201st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. King saw very limited time on defense for the Vikings (just three total snaps). But, he was used in the special teams with 77 snaps total in five games. Over that span, King tallied four total tackles.
The Jets have another rookie on their hands
The 22-year-old played in college football at Penn State. In 2024, he played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions and finished the season with 97 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble in the best campaign of his college career.
New York officially announced the move on Friday afternoon shortly after the reports broke.
"The Jets have claimed LB Kobe King," the Jets announecd. "King (6-1, 236) was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Penn State product appeared in 5 games for Minnesota this season, playing 77 snaps on special teams and 3 snaps on defense. King appeared in 46 games for the Nittany Lions, recording 200 tackles, 18.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He was waived by the Vikings on Thursday."
Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals is certainly a quick turnaround to get into the lineup, but don't be shocked if he's getting some opportunity in the special teams after the Week 9 bye week. This is the type of move that is a buy-low and could have some upside if it works out.
