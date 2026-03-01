Jets’ No. 2 Pick Contender Looks Like No-Brainer at NFL Combine

The National Football League Scouting Combine is always an important week around the National Football League and that has been even more the case for the New York Jets in 2026.

New York has the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and without a quarterback likely, unless the Las Vegas Raiders shock the football world and skip Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, the most likely path forward appears to be a high-powered defensive player. The three guys who have been connected to the Jets the most have been Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

The combine gives teams the opportunity to see the top prospects in action before they reach the league. While breaking down the biggest takeaways from the combine so far, ESPN's Jordan Reid pointed to Reese as someone who has impressed.

"Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State," Reid wrote. "Opting to run only the 40-yard dash and participate in on-field drills, Reese still was a big part of the Day 1 discussion. Running a blistering 4.47 40-dash time, the explosive burst and speed of the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Reese didn't disappoint.

The Jets have a chance to add some big-time talent

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"A mini-competition between him and teammate Sonny Styles ensued as both ran identical unofficial times (Styles' official time was slightly better). The bend of Reese also was on full display, as his quick movement skills and swift change-of-direction were effortless during drills. Reese helped himself as he continues to be one of the strongest contenders to be selected by the New York Jets at No. 2."

Of the prospects who have been linked to New York, no name has popped up more than Reese's has. It's not hard to see why. Reese is the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft class, per ESPN.

If that isn't enough to get you interested in Reese, his NFL.com scouting report will.

"At 20 years old, Reese is still growing into his frame and his game, but learning from James Laurinaitis (linebackers coach) and Matt Patricia (defensive coordinator) should give him a head start in acclimating to the pro game," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He plays off-ball linebacker and stand-up edge with the talent to post impact production from either spot. His third-down versatility adds alignment variety and helps camouflage defensive intent.

"His run diagnosis and angles of attack are average, but he flows quickly once he triggers, using assertive hands to stack and play off blocks. He’s fast in pursuit and his tackle finishing could become elite. His rush is kinetic and tough for tackles to mirror. It’s under construction, but Reese has already sprouted go-to moves and rush plans that need more refinement. He might need some runway to hit his stride, but his rare blend of traits, explosiveness and versatility could become a perfect storm of chaos once a defense decides how to deploy him."