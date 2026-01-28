Jets OC Search Officially Begins With Cowboys Coach

The New York Jets' official search for a new offensive coordinator is underway.

New York made a somewhat surprising decision on Tuesday and opted to move on from offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Now, it's no secret that the Jets' offense struggled in 2025. The Jets averaged the fourth-fewest total yards per game in the National Football League at 263.6 yards per game. The Jets had the worst passing offense in the league and averaged a league-low 140.3 passing yards per game.

It's not shocking that the Jets wanted to try something new. What makes the decision to move on from Engstrand surprising is the fact that just days ago, it seemed like Engstrand would be sticking around with the franchise, even if his role shited and another option came in to call plays.

The Jets are looking for a new OC

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West head coach Lunda Wells looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the East at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the Jets officially moving on, that means the team needs to begin a full-scale search for a new offensive coordinator. Frank Reich is someone who has been linked to the team since before Engstrand was let go. Another option popped up on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Dallas Cowboys tight end coach Lunda Wells will be interviewing with the Jets for the open offensive coordinator job.

"Another OC interview for Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells, as he will meet with the Jets today. It’s his third OC interview this cycle, along with the Steelers and Commanders," Schefter wrote on X.

Wells began his coaching career in the NFL with the New York Giants in 2012. He was an offensive quality control coach in 2012 and moved around positions with the franchise. Wells also was an assistant offensive line coach and tight ends coach at different points through 2019. He has been the Cowboys' tight ends coach since 2020.

Wells is on the younger side — 42 years old — and has gotten significant interest this offseason, as pointed out by Schefter. This is just the beginning of the official search as New York tries to rebuild the coaching staff.

