Jets Predicted to Acquire Penn State QB After Injury-Shortened Season

It seems logical that the New York Jets might select a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft, but not with one of their first few picks.

With Indiana's Fernando Mendoza expected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders No. 1 overall, the Jets don't have an obvious QB to target with the second or 16th pick in the first round. But toward the middle rounds of the draft, the conversation starts to get interesting.

In a class with just one prospect widely considered a "franchise quarterback," which round is the right time for the Jets to take a shot on someone with more question marks?

Jets insider projects Drew Allar to New York

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic predicted that the fourth round would be the Jets' opportunity to pounce, and that Penn State quarterback Drew Allar would be New York's selection with the draft's 139th overall selection.

"I would ultimately be surprised if the Jets don’t come out of this draft with at least one quarterback," wrote Rosenblatt.

"The best options in this range would probably be Allar or Miami’s Carson Beck. Beck put out better tape in 2025, though Allar did miss much of the season with an injury. Still, the sense I get is that most teams view Allar as someone with a higher ceiling, even if you’d be in trouble if you had to play him as a rookie."

Allar was widely considered a first-round prospect before the season, possibly even the No. 1 quarterback in the draft class. He struggled through his first six games of the college season before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury in October, and it's almost startling to see how far his stock has fallen.

It's not as though there are no good players at other positions left on the board in the fourth round, so taking a quarterback who might never become a starter is a risk. But in Allar's case, it might be a risk too enticing to pass up if he does fall all the way to 139.