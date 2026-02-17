Jets Predicted to Retain $9 Million Star After Career Year
In this story:
The New York Jets are heading into a crucial offseason that will be headlined by the 2026 NFL Draft as they look to rebuild their roster and get back to the playoffs.
After committing to a rebuild at the trade deadline, the Jets have five first round picks over the next two seasons, including two selections in the first round this offseason.
While the NFL draft will be the most important event of their offseason, the free agency period could make or break the Jets, too, especially considering they have a few valuable players hitting the market. Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Alijah Vera-Tucker are all free agents for the Jets. New York should be looking to bring each back to town this offseason.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
ESPN's Matt Bowen recently put together a list of the top 50 free agents of the offseason and listed Hall as one of the top players of the class. Fortunately for the Jets, Bowen also listed the Jets as the top landing spot for the young running back.
Jets should aggressively pursue Breece Hall in free agency
"The Jets are rebuilding again, and with ample cap room, bringing Hall back makes sense," Bowen wrote. "With his dual-threat traits and home run ability, he can be the centerpiece of the offense under new coordinator Frank Reich. That system will lean on zone runs and using the backs in the pass game. Hall has 87 rushes of 10 or more yards over four seasons."
Hall feels like a veteran in the league at this point, but he's still only 24 years old. The Jets could comfortably sign him to a four year deal and keep him on the roster through the rest of his peak years. After eight years in the league, he'd likely begin to fall off a bit.
But he's not falling off yet. The young star put together a career year last season, as he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He also added four touchdowns on the ground, 350 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown.
Having a solid running back is crucial for the team's next quarterback. The Jets are still searching for the next signal caller, but locking down a star running back for him would be a big move in the right direction.
More NFL: NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Another First Round Pick in 2027
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org