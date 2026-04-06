Jets Predicted to Land Superstar Defender, Freak-Athlete TE in NFL Draft

The New York Jets have as much draft capital as any team in the league this offseason with a bulk of their best draft picks being at the top of the draft. They have two selections in the first round as well as two selections in the second round. All in all, the Jets hold four of the first 44 picks in the draft, including the No. 2 overall selection.

As a result, there's no excuse for the Jets not to hit a home run with their draft haul this offseason.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently predicted the Jets would land Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arvell Reese would be the right addition at pick No. 2

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"The Jets didn’t trade off all their valuable assets last year to save up for a future quarterback. They did it to rebuild a broken roster," Baumgardner wrote. "New York needs to be in best-player-available mode throughout the 2026 draft. At No. 2, that’s Reese, a front-seven terror who can perform in any system."

Reese is the defensive player with the highest potential in the upcoming draft class. He has the freakish athleticism to play in space while also having the size and strength to bully opposing offensive linemen. Reese can cover running backs out of the backfield while being excellent in pursuit. There are only a few flaws in his game, though, NFL coaching should take him to the next level.

Baumgardner also predicted the Jets would use the No. 16 pick on Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who's flown up draft boards after showcasing his freakish athleticism this offseason.

Kenyon Sadiq is an intriguing target at pick No. 16

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"The Jets need help everywhere, including at receiver, so this would kill two birds with one stone — Sadiq runs like a wideout and blocks like a tight end," Baumgardner wrote. "This also might be too low for the Oregon star, who is the prototype of a modern tight end prospect and the best of a great 2026 TE class."

The Jets need to add to the offense, so adding Sadiq could be on the table, but they took a chance on Mason Taylor a year ago, so it would be shocking to see them replace Taylor so quickly.

Still, if they're very high on Sadiq, they could take him at pick No. 16 because they should have some quality wide receivers still on the board at pick No. 33. This would allow them to add the best edge rusher and the best tight end in the draft to their roster. It's hard to argue with that.