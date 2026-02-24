Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft Sends 2 Defensive Game-Breakers to Jets

The New York Jets are going to have a chance to add significant talent early in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York will be on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted that the team will go with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

"No. 2. New York Jets," Kiper wrote. "Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State. This would be the highest draft slot for a safety since Eric Turner went No. 2 in 1991. Downs is worthy, though. He reads the offense so well, and then he has quickness, physicality and ball skills to make plays against both the run and the pass. He can truly impact a defense's ceiling from the back end, with six interceptions, 18 tackles for loss and 22 run stops over his three college seasons. The Jets' defense didn't have a single INT in 2025 -- yes, you read that right -- and only the Cowboys gave up more points (29.6 per game). Plus, Andre Cisco is hitting free agency."

The Jets have a big draft ahead

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the No. 2 pick in the first round, it will be tough to go wrong with the defensive talent at the top of the draft board. Some view Downs as the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets also have a hole at safety with Andre Cisco and Tony Adams both pending free agents. If the Jets could land Downs, Arvell Reese, or David Bailey at No. 2, that would be a win.

But that's not all. The Jets also have the No. 16 pick in the first round as well and Kiper predicted that New York will go defense once again with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

"No. 16. New York Jets (via IND)," Kiper wrote. "Peter Woods, DT, Clemson. The Jets are back on the clock, and after I handed them a difference-making safety in Caleb Downs earlier, I'll go with a Quinnen Williams replacement this time around. Three Jets defensive tackles are hitting free agency, and they've lacked a real impact player in the middle of the D-line since trading Williams at the deadline. Woods didn't have elite production in 2025, but the tape was still really good. He has the power to be a force at 3-technique for New York.

"I had the Jets taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson here in January. I could still see it. But the Jets have three first-round picks in 2027, when the QB class should be much better. It makes more sense to find a bridge in 2026 and focus on rebuilding the defense before going with someone like Arch Manning or Dante Moore next spring."

The quarterback and the defense are the two biggest concerns for the Jets right now. New York isn't going to solve the quarterback problem early in the 2026 NFL Draft. The quarterback class is weak outside of Fernando Mendoza. There are intriguing options to take a chance on in the second round or later, but arguably no one is worth the No. 2 or No. 16 pick.

Because of that, rolling with a safety in Downs and then a defensive tackle in Woods to replace Quinnen Williams would be a dynamite start to the 2026 NFL Draft. Then, sort out the quarterback spot later in the draft and bring in a veteran.

More NFL: Jets $40 Million Experiment Expected to End After 9 Games