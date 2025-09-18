Jets Country

Jets Pushed To Bench Or Cut Struggling $44 Million WR

The New York Jets may need to make an Allen Lazard decision in the near future...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the season with a lot of question marks. One of the biggest question marks with the team was its wide receiver room, aside from star Garrett Wilson.

Through two weeks, Wilson has been good, but his fellow wide receivers haven't shown up and produced. The Jets have some tough decisions on their plate in the coming weeks.

Stephen Parello of The Jet Press recently urged New York to cut or bench veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard.

It's time for the Jets to give up on Allen Lazard

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazar
New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) runs with the ball between Miami Dolphins cornerback Storm Duck (36) and Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer (21), Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arian Smith has real potential, and while Skinner and Brandon Smith are shots in the dark, it won't be hard for them to reach the floor Lazard set in a new offense that he doesn't already know like the back of his hand," Parello wrote. "Once Josh Reynolds is back, he can fill the veteran mentor role due to his experience working with Tanner Engstrand during their time in Detroit. That should leave Lazard without any real role, and even at his reduced salary, it's hard to imagine the Jets finding an interested trade partner if they keep running him out there.

"Whether it's cutting the veteran or simply burying him on the depth chart, we've reached the point where it's time to move on. The Jets needed Lazard to show signs of life against Buffalo, and he disappeared. Enough is enough; it's time to give someone else a shot."

It seemed as though Lazard was only brought to New York to appease Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers gone and Lazard seeing no playing time, it's likely time to cut ties with the veteran.

Lazard can't seem to make an impact on a Jets team that has one of the worst complete wide receiver rooms in all of football. Aside from Wilson, the Jets don't have much. Still, Lazard isn't making an impact.

Benching him is the least the Jets could do in order to open up opportunities for younger pass catchers. But the better idea would be to cut ties with the veteran before he takes any more reps from a valuable asset like Arian Smith.

Zach Pressnell
