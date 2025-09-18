Jets Country

Aaron Glenn Sends Clear Micheal Clemons Message After Embarrassing Loss

Aaron Glenn has shockingly come to the defense of a controversial Jets star...

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets played a solid game in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they completely fell apart in Week 2. Against the Steelers, the Jets put together a dominant offensive performance, but a few mishaps on defense and special teams cost them the game.

In Week 2, the Jets were completely outclassed by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game from start to finish, while the Jets beat themselves every chance they could. There were plenty of costly penalties on the Jets as well as massive mistakes throughout the game. These kinds of issues are quite alarming, as head coach Aaron Glenn was expected to bring discipline and hard-nose football to New York.

In Week 2, Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons was nonexistent for the Jets, besides a crushing roughing the passer penalty that gave the Bills an unearned first down.

Aaron Glenn defends controversial Jets star after embarrassing loss

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But Glenn quickly came to Clemons' defense after the game.

"Sometimes when people, when they don't see a stat, they feel like a player hasn't done anything right. But there's other things that go on in the game that we ask players to do, that again, that people really don't understand. I will say this," Glenn said when asked about Clemons after the Week 2 loss. "I mean, listen, we know exactly what we're trying to do as a staff. Listen, everybody has ups and downs when it comes to playing. And the things that we're asking Mike (Micheal Clemons) to do, he's doing a good job at that. You know, does he need to improve? Absolutely, like everybody else, right? But we know exactly what we're doing with Mike."

It's understandable for a head coach, especially a first-year guy like Glenn, to come to the defense of a struggling player like Clemons, but it's hard to justify his play and discipline through two weeks.

But it seems as though Glenn understands that Clemons is going to need to be a key part of the defense going forward, so publicly bashing him might not be the best idea.

