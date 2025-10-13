Jets Pushed To Make Franchise-Altering Justin Fields Decision
The New York Jets posted negative 10 passing yards in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos after Justin Fields threw for 45 yards and lost 55 yards on nine sacks.
Going forward, the Jets are going to need to make some changes. They could make changes to the scheme, personnel, or planning, but something needs to change.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently urged the Jets to bench Fields after the horrendous performance in Week 6. Head coach Aaron Glenn has already said he's not planning on benching Fields right now, but what's the right decision?
Should the Jets bench Justin Fields after crushing Week 6 loss?
"The New York Jets hoped that, at the very least, Justin Fields would be a serviceable placeholder at the quarterback position until they find their long-term solution under center," Rotman wrote. "After Week 1, there was reason to believe Fields was the solution long-term. After Week 6, it's hard to believe that Fields has a starting job to begin with.
"Fields played perhaps the worst game I've ever seen a starting quarterback play. Harsh? Maybe, but the stats back it up. He went 9-for-17 passing for 45 total yards. He took nine sacks and lost 55 yards on those sacks. That's right, the Jets had -10 passing yards in London. There's no shame in getting beat by an elite Denver Broncos defense, but there absolutely is shame in recording -10 passing yards in an entire NFL game. I mean, how is that even possible? Head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that Fields won't be losing his job yet, but that doesn't mean he's making the right decision."
Benching Fields might help the team win right now, but it wouldn't do anything for their future.
This season is already lost given the 0-6 start to the year, so it wouldn't make much sense to push for wins with the veteran quarterback rather than planning for the future with the younger one.
Glenn has made it clear that he's sticking with Fields and this decision makes the most sense. There's no upside with starting Taylor unless the locker room begins to turn on Fields and Glenn.
At this time, Fields makes the most sense as the starter. Things could still change in the future, though.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Fires Blunt Message At Jets After Week 6 Loss