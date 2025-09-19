What Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Said About Jets' Tyrod Taylor
The New York Jets aren’t going to be at full strength when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
New York lost starting quarterback Justin Fields for the game as he is dealing with a concussion. In his place, 15-year veteran Tyrod Taylor will start. This will be his first start since 2023 as a member of the New York Giants. The Jets are taking on a Buccaneers team that at least has some familiarity with Taylor. The reason for this, is that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played with Taylor back in 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.
The New York Jets are rolling with Tyrod Taylor
Taylor started three games that season but then Mayfield took over and ran with the job for a few years before bouncing around before getting to Tampa Bay. While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, Mayfield talked about Taylor and had nothing but good things to say.
"He's an awesome guy," Mayfield said. "Really good leader. Veteran presence that was instrumental for me in the midst of a chaotic first year in Cleveland. Somebody I relied on a lot. A ton of respect for him just the way he is able to command and operate."
The Jets enter the contest with plenty of question marks after losing the first two games of the season. Now, they are without the services of Fields, but Taylor arguably is among the league's best backups. He's played all over the place and has accomplished a lot in the NFL, including a Super Bowl win as a backup. The Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season after wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons by just three points and then the Texans by one point. This game, even with Fields injured, should be a close one and give the Jets an opportunity to get into the win column.
The Jets have had to deal with a lot already, but fortunately, they have Taylor to lead the way until Fields' return.
More NFL: Texans Signed Jets Starter, Shook Up Practice Squad