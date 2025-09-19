Jets Country

What Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Said About Jets' Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this weekend...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets aren’t going to be at full strength when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

New York lost starting quarterback Justin Fields for the game as he is dealing with a concussion. In his place, 15-year veteran Tyrod Taylor will start. This will be his first start since 2023 as a member of the New York Giants. The Jets are taking on a Buccaneers team that at least has some familiarity with Taylor. The reason for this, is that Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played with Taylor back in 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The New York Jets are rolling with Tyrod Taylor

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor
New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) exits the field after a 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. Taylor was put in the game in the fourth quarter. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor started three games that season but then Mayfield took over and ran with the job for a few years before bouncing around before getting to Tampa Bay. While speaking to the media ahead of the matchup, Mayfield talked about Taylor and had nothing but good things to say.

"He's an awesome guy," Mayfield said. "Really good leader. Veteran presence that was instrumental for me in the midst of a chaotic first year in Cleveland. Somebody I relied on a lot. A ton of respect for him just the way he is able to command and operate."

The Jets enter the contest with plenty of question marks after losing the first two games of the season. Now, they are without the services of Fields, but Taylor arguably is among the league's best backups. He's played all over the place and has accomplished a lot in the NFL, including a Super Bowl win as a backup. The Buccaneers are 2-0 on the season after wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons by just three points and then the Texans by one point. This game, even with Fields injured, should be a close one and give the Jets an opportunity to get into the win column.

The Jets have had to deal with a lot already, but fortunately, they have Taylor to lead the way until Fields' return.

More NFL: Texans Signed Jets Starter, Shook Up Practice Squad

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News