Jets Quietly Found WR Fans Can Get Excited About

There have been a lot of negative things about the New York Jets' season so far.

When you go 2-9 throughout your first 11 games, that's going to be the case. But, on the bright side, New York may have found a fix for the wide receiver room. Garrett Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the team. He inked a long-term deal with New York and is the guy to build the room around. He's currently injured right now and that has forced the team to get looks at other guys on the roster.

The Jets got some talent for the WR room

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets wide reciever John Metchie III (3) runs after making a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Entering the season, the receiver room outside of Wilson was a huge question mark. New York has responded throughout the season by acquiring two receivers: John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell. Metchie came over in the Michael Carter II trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and Mitchell came over in the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Both have impressed in their short stints with the Jets. Mitchell separates and has explosive talent, but has had some drop issues. Metchie has been great overall out with a lot of opportunities out of the slot. Metchie has 10 targets over the last two games and nine catches to show for it. He had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots and followed up with six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

On Monday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had nothing but praise for Metchie, as seen in a clip shared to X by SNY.

"Listen, he's come from a program at Alabama, which you guys know, that's embedded in him how he has to work," Glenn said. "There's a lot that people really don't see what he does behind closed doors and he's here every morning (at) 6 o'clock catching 300 balls. If you put all of that together, with a lot of other things that he does, he's going to be successful.

"You look at the things that he has already overcome. I don't know if you know his history. He had an ACL. He fought a battle with an illness and he's come back from all of those things. Success is in his future, no matter what he does. I'm not surprised at the success he's having right now."

Metchie was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. This is a guy who was one of the top receiving prospects in the NFL at one point before an injury and a cancer battle slowed him down. He started to show his big upside last year, but with limited opportunities in a crowded Texans receiver room.

Then, there weren't many opportunities for him with the Eagles. Now, he's healthy and has an opportunity and is showing the type of player he can be. It's hard not to root for him. He's not guaranteed to return in 2026, but will be a restricted free agent. If he keeps playing the way he has, there's no reason for the Jets not to bring him back.

