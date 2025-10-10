Jets Country

Breece Hall Sends Clear Message On Jets Future Amid Trade Rumors

The Jets could be looking at potential Breece Hall trades this month...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) tries to outrun Pittsburgh Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) tries to outrun Pittsburgh Steelers safety Chuck Clark (21), Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have lost five consecutive games to open up the season, and they sit as the worst team in the NFL right now. As a result, trade rumors have begun to swirl suggesting the Jets could look to move on from a few important star players.

Players like Allen Lazard, Quincy Williams, and Quinnen Williams have been mentioned as trade pieces, but the biggest Jets player on the market is running back Breece Hall.

Hall is headed into free agency at the end of the year, and the Jets could lose him if they don't intend on re-signing him. As a result, a trade could make sense. Pair that with the talented running backs the Jets have on the roster and a trade seems imminent.

Breece Hall asserts that he wants to be a New York Jet

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20), runs with the ball, Sunday, October 5, 2025. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall is clearly hearing these rumors.

Ahead of Week 6's matchup with the Denver Broncos in London, Hall was asked about the surging trade rumors.

"I want to be here, I love being a New York Jet," Hall said when asked about the trade rumors. "At the end of the day, I don't control what goes on - I only control what I do on the field and how I handle my business off the field."

For the Jets, it seems like a trade makes sense, but when a talented young star like Hall is this eager to remain with the team, it's hard to imagine trading him. If Hall's statements are correct, he would be willing to sign a contract extension at the end of the year. If that's the case, the Jets should be just as interested in retaining Hall as he is to stay with New York.

But football is a business, so if New York is hit with a solid trade offer, the front office might have no other choice than to accept it.

Still, it should be encouraging to Jets fans that Hall is vocal about wanting to stay with the team. He's not demanding a trade or anything. He wants to play for the Jets and remain with the team. If a trade ends up going through, the entire backlash with come back on the team.

