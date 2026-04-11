Jets, Ravens Host Potential First-Round WR Prospect on Pre-Draft Visit

The New York Jets are exhausting every option as they look into wide receivers they could select in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets find themselves in a unique position with pick Nos. 2 and 16 overall in the first round of the draft. The question that arises: Do they select a receiver in Round 1 or opt for the final two days in what's considered a deep draft class? With the draft less than two weeks away, New York is still evaluating prospects to determine who can best complement star Garrett Wilson.

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston is a name that has frequently been mentioned in late-first-round conversations, and the Jets reportedly are hosting Boston for a pre-draft visit on Saturday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Boston is a receiver of a different type than what the Jets have

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Source: Washington WR Denzel Boston is visiting the Jets today after spending Friday with the Falcons," Schultz wrote in a post on X. "The 6-4, 212-pounder earned All-Big Ten honors with his 11 TDs and is considered a 1st-round pick."

Boston would bring a massive physical presence to a Jets receiving corps that could use a reliable, prototypical "X" receiver to win on the outside. The 6-foot-4, 212-pounder caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025. His ability to high-point the ball in contested situations makes him a dangerous, Mike Evans-esque red-zone threat.

The focus on Boston has been on his size, but he also earned elite grades last season, posting an 87.7 PFF overall grade and ranking 14th among 679 eligible collegiate receivers. Notably, Boston recorded 88 yards after the catch against Illinois, a game in which he posted a season-best 10 catches for 153 yards. He also dropped only one pass among 86 targets with the Huskies.

If the mental and physical sides of Boston's evaluations come back clean, he could be a serious candidate for the Jets at either pick No. 16 or New York's first pick in the second round, pick No. 33.

While the top names have been Ohio State's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, and USC's Makai Lemon, Boston's unique size and consistent production offer a different dimension that projected top-ranked receivers might not provide. Adding someone of Boston's caliber would ease some of the pressure on Wilson and give the Jets another true outside receiver. New York's presumed focus on competing in 2027 also gives Boston time to get comfortable and develop in the early years of his career.