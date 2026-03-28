Jets Reportedly Make Geno Smith 2026 Decision

The New York Jets brought Geno Smith to town this offseason in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and it's clear that he's entering the 2026 season as the team's starting quarterback.

While the Jets haven't publicly made that statement, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets have been telling agents that Smith is going to be the No. 1 option for New York on "Jets Collective."

“Geno is the guy," Cimini said. "I’ve talked to some other agents who represent backup quarterbacks — obviously, they have to bring in a backup at some point. They were told that Geno is the guy. Now, I’m sure Geno was told, ‘Look, there’s a chance we may draft someone.’ So I think he is totally prepared for that, but right now, even though no one has said it publicly, they have said it to other agents, and they have said it privately, Geno Smith will go into the season as the QB1."

The Jets made a very good move

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It shouldn't shock anyone that the Jets haven't made some grand and public proclamation that Smith is the guy. This is the same team that wouldn't announce their starting quarterback for weeks during the 2025 season as a way to have a competitive advantage with teams needing to wonder if Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor would be the starter.

Now, not announcing a starting quarterback right now doesn't give New York a competitive advantage. But the Jets also don't need to make an announcement. But Cimini's reporting is pretty clear. Smith is the guy, and that's the right call.

The Jets acquired Smith from the Raiders along with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. So, essentially, the Jets landed a starting quarterback for pretty much nothing on paper. Smith had 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 games played. In 2024, he had 4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Right now, Joe Namath has the record for single-season passing yards at 4,007 yards. Smith's performance in 2024 would've broken the mark. Even in a down year in 2025, his 3,025 passing yards would've ranked as the 22nd-most passing yards in a single season by a Jets quarterback, right behind himself at 21.

New York needed a quarterback and found one in Smith. No need to get cute about it. Roll him out for the 2026 season as a bridge option and see what happens.