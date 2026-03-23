Jets Reportedly Meeting With 3 Intriguing NFL Draft Prospect on Monday
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The New York Jets dominated the trade market and free agency this offseason, which was awesome to see for the Jets faithful considering how poor of a season they put together last year. The Jets found a new quarterback while also reshaping their defense in a huge way. They're trending in the right direction, but all eyes are on the 2026 NFL Draft now.
The Jets need to make sure they do their due dilegence ahead of the draft.
Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt recently reported that the Jets were going to be in attendance at Miami's pro day on Monday to see edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, as well as quarterback Carson Beck.
"Busy week ahead for Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn, Frank Reich and co. Hitting a bunch of Pro Days leading up to the owners meetings next, per source," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X. "First: Miami to see Reuben Bain, Akheem Mesidor and Carson Beck."
Rueben Bain not out of play at pick No. 2 for the Jets
Bain was mentioned as a candidate for the No. 2 overall pick because of his incredible production and film. He has the bend and athleticism to be a top draft pick. But the Jets are likely going to select David Bailey or Arvell Reese. Bain's biggest issue has been his arm length, which is historically a good indicator of successful edge rushers.
But the Jets could look past the arm length issue if they like him during his workout and during the interview process. A lot of draft experts will project that Bain won't land with the Jets, but all it takes is Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to like him for the Jets to use the No. 2 pick on him.
Jets also eyeing Akheem Mesidor, Carson Beck at Miami pro day
But if the Jets aren't interested in Bain, they could select Reese or Bailey at pick No. 2. Down the board, they could turn to Bain's running mate Akheem Mesidor to bolster their pass rush.
Mesidor is projected to go somewhere between the late first round to the second round. The Jets have picks No. 16, No. 33, and No. 44 beyond the second overall pick. Mesidor could be in play with any of these three selections, depending on how his workout and interviews go. Last season, he recorded 12 1/2 sacks to help lead the Miami defense.
For more information on the Jets and Beck, our own Patrick McAvoy of Jets OnSi did a full breakdown. Check that out here.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com