Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor Return To Jets' Crowded QB Room

The New York Jets have already announced that rookie Brady Cook will be under center on Sunday when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints on the road.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced the news on Wednesday while noting that he wants to continue to evaluate the rookie.

"When it comes to our quarterback situation, Brady will be starting," Glenn said. "Alright, this game, I feel like I want to continue to evaluate him and see exactly how he's going to operate on a consistent basis."

The Jets got good news on Thursday

While the rookie will be starting, New York got some good news about its depth behind him on Thursday. The Jets hit the practice field and both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor returned to the field in limited capacities. Taylor can't seem to catch a break, though. He missed the last game due to a groin injury and was listed on the Injury Report on Thursday with groin and knee injuries, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Jets injury report: QBs Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields both practiced in backup roles. It’s worth noting that Taylor is now listed with groin and knee injuries," Cimini wrote on X.

Jets injury report: QBs Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields both practiced in backup roles. It’s worth noting that Taylor is now listed with groin AND knee injuries. #Jets pic.twitter.com/XffPGsgOkq — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 18, 2025

The Jets seemingly were trending in this direction early in the week, as shown by cutting ties with Adrian Martinez, who was brought back into the fold last week with Fields and Taylor out. The Jets also brought in Hendon Hooker this week, so now the team's quarterback room features Cook, Hooker, Fields, and Taylor.

It's an interesting week for the team, to say the least. New York is 3-11 on the season heading into a matchup against the 4-10 Saints. The records are similar, but the vibes around the Saints are much higher because they seemingly have a quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough.

The Jets are still looking for that. Fields was supposed to be an option for at least this season and maybe even next year, but he was benched for Taylor. Then Taylor got hurt opening the door for Cook. Leaving the rookie in is good to see if they have a rookie to be excited about, like New Orleans. That's a lot to ask out of an undrafted rookie, though. Regardless, the Jets will have more depth on Sunday, which is very important based on how things have gone for the team lately.

