Jets’ Stance on Polarizing QB Prospect Ty Simpson Revealed

With the 2026 National Football League Draft approaching, one thing that has been clear is the fact that the New York Jets are taking a long, hard look at the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class.

Fernando Mendoza is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft class and it would be a shock if the Las Vegas Raiders don't take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Therefore, it would be shocking if he were on the board when the Jets are on the clock at No. 2. Over the last few weeks, the Jets have been meeting with non-Mendoza quarterback prospects left and right, including Ty Simpson, Drew Allar, Carson Beck and former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said that he will be meeting with New York as well.

When it comes to Simpson specifically, Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN noted that the interest out there right now isn't a "smokescreen" and that there is a level of interest in the expected No. 2 quarterback in the draft class.

The Jets are going to have a decision to make

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Most of the attention focused on Alabama's Ty Simpson, widely considered the No. 2 quarterback prospect," Cimini wrote. "Simpson spent time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday night (dinner) and Friday morning (private workout) with the Jets' top decision-makers (general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn) and resident QB gurus (offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave). ...

"The Jets have two first-round picks (No. 2 and No. 16), and the drama will be thick if Simpson is on the board when the Jets are on the clock. Some might be wondering if the Simpson flirtation is a smokescreen. It's not; there is some level of interest. How much remains to be seen. This much is clear: The Jets are doing a deep dive into the QB class."

Simpson had a great 2025 season for Alabama. There's no denying that. He played 15 games and had 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Simpson went 305-for-473 passing (64.5 percent) over that stretch. He was great and is the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the 2026 draft class because of that. But with Simpson, there are risks. The 2025 season was the only one in which he played more than six games in his college career. So, was he on a hot streak or is that the player he is in general? There isn't a large sample size to answer that question.

For New York, even if there is interest, arguably, it should wait until the second round before considering a move. If the Jets were to take Simpson, or any of these prospects for that matter, at No. 33 or No. 44, it would be much easier to stomach.