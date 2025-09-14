Jets Star Lands NFL's Fourth-Highest Fine Of Week 1
The New York Jets landed one of the biggest fines of the week from Week 1 across the National Football League.
The league announced fines on Saturday and included in the announcement was a fine for Jets star Will McDonald IV. He actually landed the fourth-highest fine of the week at $14,491. The only people who landed higher fines than McDonald were Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles at $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett -- also of the Eagles -- landed the second-highest fine of the week at $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle.
The New York Jets star was fined
The third-highest fine of the week belonged to tight end Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears at $17,839 for a leg whip.
For McDonald, he was fined for what was called a "violent gesture" against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McDonald sacked Aaron Rodgers and proceeded to celebrate by what appeared to be tossing a grenade.
"The NFL fined Jets edge Will McDonald $14,491 for a 'violent gesture' — pretending to throw a grenade after sacking Aaron Rodgers," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said. "Including Jalen Carter’s lost game check for spitting on Dak Prescott, the league docked players $129,678 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1."
McDonald was the lone member of the Jets to pick up a fine Week 1. Despite the fine, he had a big day last week against the Steelers. McDonald is entering his third season in the NFL and racked up two sacks right away to go along with three total tackles and three quarterback hits.
Last year, McDonald broke out for the Jets racking up 10 1/2 sacks in 17 games. Clearly, it wasn't a fluke and 26-year-old shined last week. The Jets -- and McDonald -- will return to the field on Sunday afternoon back at MetLife Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Jets are looking to avoid an 0-2 start while the Bills are looking to start off the season 2-0.