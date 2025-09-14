Major Update On Mason Taylor's Status For Jets
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from facing off against one of their biggest rivals at home and fortunately it sounds like they will have one of their young playmakers on the field for the action.
Throughout the week, there were question marks about tight end Mason Taylor. This is because he missed some time due to an ankle injury. He didn't participate in practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. He returned to the practice field fully on Friday. Taylor was listed as questionable for the Week 2 showdown against the Bills, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday morning that Taylor will, in fact, be ready to roll for the clash.
The New York Jets should have the rookie on Sunday
"Jets TE Mason Taylor, who missed time in practice with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable, is expected to play vs the Bills, per me and Mike Garafolo. He practiced fully on Friday," Rapoport said.
"The Jets rookie TE is set to play after working his way up to a full practice on Friday," Garafolo continued.
That's a pretty solid update for the Jets. Taylor's ankle has given him fits at times over the last few months. Earlier in the week, it was shared that the reason he missed practice earlier in the week was because of the same ankle that forced him to miss time during camp.
"Jets injury update: TE Mason Taylor (ankle), KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring)," ESPN's Rich Cimini said earlier in the week. "For the Taylor, it's the same ankle he injured in the preseason. They're "managing" the injury, per Glenn."
Taylor didn't have an explosive debut in the box score with one catch for 20 yards, but he made an impact. He started for the Jets and played 88 percent of the offensive snaps. He appeared on the field for 56 total snaps in the Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The numbers will at some point. Fortunately, for New York, he is expected back.
