Steelers-Jets At Center Of Ongoing WR Trade Speculation
The New York Jets have a lot of valuable trade chips on their roster this season. Given the fact that they're 0-4 through four weeks and potentially heading for another loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, there's a chance the Jets look to sell at the trade deadline.
If this is the case, there are a few players they could move. Running back Breece Hall has been at the center of a lot of trade rumors, but wide receiver Allen Lazard might be the most likely Jets player to be moved.
Alan Saunders of Steelers Now recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a suitor in a trade for Lazard this year. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been teammates with Lazard for many years in the past.
Steelers could reunite Aaron Rodgers with Allen Lazard
"Lazard was a healthy scratch for the season opener between the Steelers and Jets. Since then, he’s suited up in three straight, but has just three catches for 21 yards," Saunders wrote. "The Jets have not been a dynamic passing offense with Justin Fields under center, but Lazard is currently tied for seventh on the team in targets, behind backup running back Isaiah Davis, back up tight end Jeremy Ruckert and three receivers.
"He’s tied with rookie Arian Smith, who could easily pass him in that pecking order shortly. Lazard is only on the Jets because he followed Aaron Rodgers there, and so it would be very fitting for the Jets to send him to Pittsburgh for the final season of his contract."
The Jets could and should look to trade Lazard this year. He's been a depth option at the most for the Jets this year. He's unlikely to emerge as a solid option on the Jets' offense, so he could be a potential trade candidate before his contract runs out.
While there are a few solid options for the Steelers to go after, Lazard might make the most sense. He would be an affordable option and his familiarity with Rodgers could work perfectly for Pittsburgh.
This is the perfect idea for both sides. The Jets would free up some money and add minimal draft capital. The Steelers would get a solid depth option after Calvin Austin's injury.
