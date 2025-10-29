Jets 'Open' To Trade Deadline But Don't Expect Fireworks
There are just six days to go until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and the New York Jets are one of the teams that could dictate how the overall deadline goes.
New York is 1-7 -- although it did just have one of the most exciting wins of the 2025 season overall in Week 8. The Jets are no strangers to trade rumors and have been the subject of plenty dating back to the offseason. At the time, it was mainly just Breece Hall who was the subject of the noise. With the Jets' chances at the playoffs very low in Aaron Glenn's first season as the team's head coach, there's a lot more noise out there now.
ESPN's Dan Graziano shared that the Jets reportedly are "open" to being active ahead of the trade deadline, but it doesn't sound like fireworks are coming or a complete firesale.
"The Jets. They haven't done anything yet," Graziano said. "And they have players, which is the reason why they should move guys -- and kind of the reason why they shouldn't. After all, they didn't expect to be 1-7. This roster isn't barren like the Titans'. Talent exists on both sides of the ball, and because of that, the Jets hoped for a better start. The players have bought into Aaron Glenn. So it's hard to just break that up solely because of the record. That's why I'm guessing New York finds a middle ground, selecting a few veterans deemed expendable while avoiding a fire sale. Slot corner Michael Carter II is the most obvious candidate.
The Jets shouldn't hold a firesale this fall
"The Jets have an in-house replacement for him in Jarvis Brownlee Jr. While teams I've talked to say New York seemed willing to part with edge Jermaine Johnson in return for a strong pick, Johnson recently had a productive talk with Glenn, and it feels like he's staying...Many teams are calling on defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but the Jets are not entertaining deals for him unless it's a massive 'every player has a price' type of trade package. So rival teams know the Jets are open to potentially being active over the next week but aren't yet beholden to that plan. Williams, Hall and others should garner plenty of interest."
Johnson recently took to social media to shut down the noise around him. The buzz around Hall has at least started to shift a bit. Williams is a superstar and all of the noise around him right now seems to point to an idea that the only way he gets moved is if the Jets can't refuse a package.
There's always going to be noise ahead of a trade deadline, but right now it seems to be pointing to a lack of game-changing deals and that's for the best. New York just won its first game of the season and has been in most of the contests this year.
It takes a while to build a culture and transform a franchise. Guys like Hall, Johnson, and Williams, along with players like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson can be cornerstone pieces to build around. The offensive line has looked significantly better this season and there are other exciting pieces, like Mason Taylor, Will McDonald IV, Jamien Sherwood, and Malachi Moore, among others.
The Jets' record isn't good. But, the team shouldn't blow the roster. The fact that they are "open" to deadline deals is good. Who knows what's out there? But, no reason to completely dismantle the team yet.
