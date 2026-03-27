Jets Targeting Intriguing Big Ten OL After Injury-Riddled Season

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster, but they quickly patched most of these holes in free agency and with trades.

It seems as though the Jets have turned their attention to the NFL draft. They have multiple top draft picks in the first few rounds, but they could be targeting a few steals down the board, too.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Jets were showing interest in Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa following his pro day with the Buckeyes.

Jets targeting Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa does the broad jump during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While no official 30 visits had been scheduled at the time of this posting, both the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have shown interest in Onianwa," Pauline wrote. "For the Jets, Onianwa would be a terrific day three pick as he’s a talented player with upside at a position they may need help."

Onianwa spent most of the season injured, but there's a lot of potential in him as a blocker. He was brought to Ohio State because of his potential, but he never got the chance to show it with the Buckeyes.

If he's available late in the draft, the Jets could take a chance on him, especially after his impressive pro day.

Ethan Onianwa was impressive at Ohio State's pro day

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (78) blocks during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, who struggled with injury last season, looked terrific at pro day and continued the upward momentum on draft boards he started in January," Pauline wrote. "Onianwa, who measured 6-foot-6 ¼ and 332 pounds at the Senior Bowl, timed 5.11 seconds in the 40 and looked very athletic in drills.

"Onianwa was graded as a third-round prospect coming into the season after a terrific campaign at Rice in 2024, where he played left tackle. He was injured early in camp for Ohio State, then sidelined for the season after just a few games. He looked terrific for the Buckeyes in Week 1 against Texas, when he lined up at guard. Onianwa played extremely well during Senior Bowl practice, again at guard."

Onianwa looked very mobile and athletic at Ohio State's pro day. There's a lot of risk in adding him as a prospect, but the upside is also there.

The Jets would be banking on the potential, which is why he's projected to go so late in the draft. But if the potential comes to fruition, it could be a steal for New York.

At the end of the day, he likely wouldn't be asked to be anymore than a depth addition.