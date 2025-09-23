Jets-Titans Complete Trade Bringing Starting CB To New York
The New York Jets have a brand new cornerback at their disposal.
The cornerback room has given the Jets some troubles so far this season. Now, the Jets are adding some more depth. On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jets and Tennessee Titans are completing a trade to bring 24-year-old corner Jarvis Brownlee to New York in exchange for a 2026 late-round NFL Draft pick swap.
The New York Jets have a new cornerback
"Trade! The Titans are trading Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 late round swap, per sources," Schultz said. "New Jets CB Jarvis Brownlee started two games for the Titans this season, recording 17 tackles and 2 TFLs...While the Jets add a young corner in Jarvis Brownlee, the Titans add an improved draft pick to their 2026 class to help bolster their future roster.
"New Jets CB Jarvis Brownlee was a 5th-round pick of the Titans in 2024 — he has 1 career INT and 10 PBUs," Schultz said. "Aaron Glenn adds a young corner to his defense, while Tennessee gets a better draft pick in 2026."
Brownlee is young at just 24 years old, is a former fifth-round pick, and has started two games so far this season. Sauce Gardner obviously is the team's No. 1 cornerback. The Jets signed fellow corner Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal before the 2025 season. The 27-year-old has started all three games for the Jets so far this season and opposing quarterbacks have an 81.3 percent completion percentage while throwing in his direction this season. He's allowed 13 catches on 16 targets to go along with three touchdowns.
As of writing, it's unclear what Brownlee's role will be with the Jets after the trade. With Tennessee, he saw a lot of time outside. It will be interesting to see how the Jets balance Brownlee and Stephens, but it's important to note that it's always good to add more playable depth when you can, especially when you're 0-3. The Jets have had issues at corner, and now have another starting-caliber player.
