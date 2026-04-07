Jets Top Draft Target Has Hints of Micah Parsons

If the New York Jets don't trade the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, they should roll with linebacker Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

This isn't new. Reese has been heavily connected to the Jets for months by now. There have been some banging the drum for other prospects, like David Bailey or Sonny Styles. But Reese arguably should be the guy and we've been making the case for him since even before quarterback Dante Moore opted to go back to college.

Reese is a hybrid linebacker who could be moved all over the defense and used in different ways. Some have questioned his ability to get after the quarterback. He had 6 1/2 sacks in 2025 and has good size at 6'4'' and 241 pounds. Let's also not forget that he's 20 years old. As he gets older and adjusts to the NFL game, he should get even better at attacking opposing quarterbacks. All in all, Reese is the type of prospect that the Jets should submit the card and not even worry about it on draft night.

The Jets should select Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It doesn't hurt that he has been compared to one of the best defensive players in the game as well. Reese has been compared to Micah Parsons multiple times throughout the offseason at this point. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Legwold was the latest to make the claim.

"Arvell Reese to Micah Parsons," Legwold wrote. "This is through the prism of Parsons as a prospect in 2021. At 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds, Parsons ran a 4.36-second 40 at his pro day; he flashed elite pass-rush skills (6.5 career sacks at Penn State) and physicality to be impactful off the ball. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Reese ran a 4.46 at the combine; he has also flashed an elite finish in the pass rush (seven career sacks) and play recognition off the ball.

"Like Parsons, some teams might give both elements a long look for Reese, but the Ohio State defender won't be 21 until August, and the possibilities are intriguing. Reese might be the best pure prospect in the class."

This is yet another example of how Reese is viewed around the league. If this guy can be anything close to Parsons, then the Jets would be landing a game-changer. If the Jets don't trade the pick and stick at No. 2, Reese should be the guy. The upside is too high to ignore.