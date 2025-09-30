Jets Urged To Cut Ties With Young WR After Disastrous Week 4 Performance
The New York Jets are one of the few winless teams left in football this year. They've been competitive in a few of their games, but none have resulted in a win.
Week 4's loss to the Miami Dolphins was headlined by self-inflicted wounds. The Jets had every chance to win the game, but fumbled three times, committed over 10 penalties, and made multiple mental errors, which should put a few players on the hot seat going forward.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently urged the Jets to cut ties with wide receiver Isaiah Williams after Week 4's loss to the Dolphins.
Jets need to cut ties with Isaiah Williams after Week 4's disaster
"Untimely penalties, fumbles, and boneheaded mistakes derailed any chances of a Jets comeback bid, and perhaps no individual player was more at fault than return specialist Isaiah Williams," Fried wrote. "Williams fumbled on the opening kickoff in the second half, at a time when the Jets were trailing by just seven points. A few minutes later, following a crucial forced three-and-out by the Jets defense, Williams inexplicably called for a fair catch on a punt at his own two-yard line.
"The Jets would manage just 28 yards on that drive before punting the ball back to the Dolphins, who proceeded to eat even more clock and extend their lead back to 14. Those two mistakes may have cost the Jets this game. You could make a strong case that Williams' fumble to start the second half was the turning point of the game. The Jets managed to get a little momentum at the end of the first half, with 40-year-old kicker Nick Folk connecting on a career-long 58-yarder just before the break."
Williams coughed up a fumble on the opening kickoff, which seemed to turn the tides in the game. Rather than get the ball with a chance to tie the game to start the second half, the Jets kick returner coughed up the ball deep in his own territory, leading to a Dolphins touchdown.
Early in the fourth quarter, Williams called a fair catch at the three-yard line rather than allowing the ball to bounce into the endzone for a touchback.
All in all, his mistakes hurt the Jets on more than one occasion. Xavier Gipson was cut for less in Week 1. It wouldn't be surprising if the Jets cut Williams, too.
