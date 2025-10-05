Jets Urged To Make Franchise-Altering Justin Fields Decision
The New York Jets are the last winless team in the NFL after the Tennessee Titans pulled off a come from behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
This year has been completely embarrassing for the Jets on all fronts. The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins have all won a game. But the Jets haven't, and they could begin to make drastic moves as a response.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently urged the Jets to bench Fields in favor of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor after the team fell to 0-5 on the year.
Could Jets look to bench Justin Fields in the coming weeks?
"The New York Jets put up 16 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon to cut the margin of defeat to only 15," Kline wrote. "Dallas won 37-22 and was much, much worse than that for the Jets. Six points through three quarters against this Cowboys defense — which allowed 30-plus points for three straight weeks beforehand — is an ominous sign.
"Fields' numbers look fine on paper. He completed 32-of-46 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't turn it over. But in reality, he also barely did anything. The Jets were stonewalled for three quarters straight. Fields still can't throw effectively off-script. He's either scrambling, throwing a quick-hitter from the pocket, or tossing up a prayer. New York is the worst team in football right now. Aaron Glenn will feel the heat under his seat sooner than later. Something has to change."
Benching Fields would be a big move for the Jets to make. If they opted to do this, it would practically put an end to the Fields experiment in New York. This would be a horrible move for the Jets to make at this point.
New York's season is practically over regardless of who is under center. Starting Fields provides the upside that he can begin to put the pieces together as a part of Tanner Engstrand's offense. Fields hasn't been elite this year, but the Jets need to continue to treat the full season as a tryout to be the team's franchise signal caller. If he continues to struggle, cutting ties in the offseason would make sense.
But it makes no sense to bench him in favor of Taylor. This would only end the Fields experiment early.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Makes Blunt Admission After Jets' Crushing Week 5 Loss