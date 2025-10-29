Jets Country

Steelers, Lions Listed As Potential Trade Suitors For Jets Superstar

The Jets could look to land a haul of draft picks in exchange for Quinnen Williams...

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are likely going to be sellers in the coming weeks, but it's going to be interesting to see how aggressively they sell. The Jets could cut ties with players like Allen Lazard and opt to be conservative in the idea. But they could also trade players like Jermaine Johnson and Quinnen Williams in order to land a haul of draft picks while risking the team's immediate future.

Williams is one of the more intriguing pieces the Jets have. He's a cornerstone of their defense, but New York might be willing to take a haul of draft picks instead.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions as potential suitors for Williams at the trade deadline.

Quinnen Williams trade buzz heating up ahead of NFL trade deadline

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen William
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Like Thomas, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is a terrific player who wouldn't come cheaply at the trade deadline," Knox wrote. "The Jets are no longer winless, but they're not about to jump from 1-7 and into the playoff conversation. They're also not likely to view Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future, even if he picked up his first win for New York on Sunday.

"A three-time Pro Bowler with 40 sacks on his NFL resume, Williams is the sort of player who would land the Jets premium draft capital that could be used to chase a quarterback in 2026. He won't turn 28 until December, and he's under contract through 2027. A first-round pick would probably be the starting point for any offer that would actually get New York's interest."

The Steelers don't have an immediate hole to fill with Williams, but when dealing for a player of his caliber, it's less about fit and more about adding a superstar. Williams would slot into the lineup as the best player on the defensive front, aside from TJ Watt, while being the successor to Cameron Heyward when he retires.

The Lions need to add some talent up front, specifically in the middle of their defensive line. They're the kind of team who might be willing to trade a haul of draft picks for Williams.

At the end of the day, it's unlikely the superstar is moved, but it's still a storyline to watch in the coming days.

Published
