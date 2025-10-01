Jets Won't Cut Ties With Specialist Yet, Per Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets made a move earlier in the season after a costly fumble but it doesn't sound like another change is imminent.
Earlier in the campaign, the Jets cut ties with Xavier Gipson after he fumbled late against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. In response, the Jets announced the signing of specialist Isaiah Williams and release of Gipson on Sept. 10th.
Williams fumbled against the Miami Dolphins Week 4 and while head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged the issue, he also made it clear that the Jets will not be cutting ties with Williams at this time in a clip shared to social media by SNY.
The Jets aren't making a change
"I don't want to get into that right now," Glenn said. "The thing is we brought him into to be our returner. Listen, he made two critical mistakes, and I understand that. But they're also mistakes that he has to learn from. I'm not going to sit here and say he's going to lose his job from that. He has to get better, I do know that. Those things can't happen again, but we're going to continue to look at that and try to teach him and get him focused on doing the right things for us."
The fumble is what is going to be talked about the most. Also, some have already discussed the difference in the messaging between Gipson and Williams. But, Glenn isn't wrong here. The Jets specifically brought Williams in to be the returner after cutting ties with Gipson. Clearly the Jets see something in him and aren't going to move on after a tough night. He had one punt return Week 4 and got 18 yards on it. He had one kick-off return and went for 30 yards. He fumbled, which obviously hurt the Jets, but New York isn't going to make a change every time a person makes a mistake. If it becomes a trend, then maybe. But, a change doesn't appear to be imminent heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
