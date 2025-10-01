Jets Announce Braelon Allen Update After Week 4 Exit
The New York Jets are still waiting for a definitive answer on the status of running back Braelon Allen.
Allen was forced to exit New York's Week 4 loss against the Miami Dolphins after suffering a knee injury on a return. New York quickly ruled him out, but didn't announced exactly what the knee injury is.
It was reported on Tuesday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Allen is dealing with an MCL sprain.
The Jets gave an update
"Jets RB Braelon Allen, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, suffered an MCL sprain that will likely land him on Injured Reserve, sources say. Allen is expected to receive additional opinions," Rapoport said.
On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and didn't specify exactly what Allen's injury is, but did acknowledge that Allen has a "pretty serious knee injury" and is seeking a second opinion at this time.
"When it comes to Braelon, he's getting a second opinion so we're still going through exactly how we're going to designate that, so give me a little bit of time with that so we can try to figure it out," Glenn said. "But, obviously you guys know, pretty serious knee injury. So, we'll see exactly where he's going to be when it comes to designate whether he will be on the IR or not."
Allen has been the No. 2 running back for the Jets so far this season behind Breece Hall. It was expected heading into the 2025 season that he would have a bigger role with the team than he did last year and so far that has seemed like it has been the case. Unfortunately, the Jets will be without his services for some time now.
Hall remains the lead back followed by Isaiah Davis. Justin Fields has gotten plenty of rushing attempts himself as well so far this season. It'll be interesting to see how the team handles snaps in Allen's absence, but expect some more of Hall.
