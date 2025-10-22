Justin Fields Benching Ignites Wild Jets-Ravens Trade Speculation
The New York Jets added Justin Fields in free agency this past offseason and it's gone as poorly as one could imagine. Fields was solid in Week 1, but struggling in Week 2 before suffering a concussion. He returned later on and was solid again, but the Jets failed to record a win.
In Week 6, Fields and the Jets offense reached a new low. They failed to find the end zone as the Denver Broncos' defense embarassed them from start to finish. Fields was sacked for 55 yards and only threw for 45 yards, posting a horrendous negative 10 net passing yards. Week 7 was much of the same, as Fields struggled mightily in the first half, resulting in Coach Aaron Glenn benching his starter at halftime.
Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey recently pitched the wild idea that the Jets could trade Fields after benching him. Bailey listed the Baltimore Ravens as one of the top potential landing spots in this bold suggestion.
Jets are unlikely to trade Justin Fields despite benching the young star
"The Ravens have been awful on offense ever since Lamar Jackson went down. In two games without the two-time MVP, they've scored 13 points," Bailey wrote. "Cooper Rush is about as useful as a bag of lettuce under center. Fields could at least make plays with his legs in a way that Rush can't should Jackson miss anymore time."
This idea seems a bit wild on the surface. The Jets don't seem likely to cut ties with Fields in this way. Instead, they'd let him walk in free agency at the end of the season. The Jets especially wouldn't want to trade him for a late round pick, which is the only way it would make sense for the other team.
For the Ravens, this idea would make a lot of sense, if it was done for a late round pick, which has already been stated to be unlikely. Fields would be a good backup to Lamar Jackson, as the Ravens wouldn't need to reinvent their offense for the backup. But with Jackson expected to return in the net week or two, the Ravens don't need to press to hard about a backup signal caller.
The idea could make sense in the perfect scenario, but it remains extremely unlikely.
More NFL: Jets May Already Have Ideal Justin Fields Successor In Mind