Fred Warner Injury Sparks Jets-49ers Trade Deadline Buzz
The New York Jets are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. They're the only winless team in football as they sit at 0-7 on the year after a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Jets have plenty of trade chips on their roster. The top one is running back Breece Hall. Hall could be moved to any of the top contenders around the league, but he's not the team's only valuable trade asset.
USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently suggested the Jets could trade linebacker Quincy Williams to the San Francisco 49ers to fill the hole left by the injured Fred Warner. Warner recently suffered a season ending leg injury earlier this season.
Quincy Williams could be a fit for the 49ers after Fred Warner's injury
"This one almost makes too much sense," Ostly wrote. "Williams played the last few years under current 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and enjoyed the best seasons of his career under the former Jets head coach. He's not a one-for-one replacement but could help fill the massive void left by Warner's injury.
"Warner leaves massive shoes to fill as the top linebacker in the league. This move wouldn't get the 49ers back to normal but would ease the pressure on the 49ers' young linebackers to fill the void. New York enters Week 7 as the lone winless team in the NFL. They'd be well-served to look forward to the future and see what they could get for their starting linebacker once he's back from injured reserve."
The 49ers have lost their best two defensive players, Warner and Nick Bosa, to season ending injuries this year. Still, they're 5-2 and sitting tied atop the division. Adding Williams would help fill the void of losing Warner, though it wouldn't fill it completely.
The fact that Williams is on an expiring contract makes him expendable for the Jets. New York could cut ties with him now, as it's likely he's going to walk in the offseason anyway.
Landing Williams would be a huge boost for Robert Saleh and the 49ers defense. There's a chance these two sides could work on a new contract, considering how well Williams has played under Saleh in the past.
