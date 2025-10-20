Jets Country

Fred Warner Injury Sparks Jets-49ers Trade Deadline Buzz

The Jets and 49ers could come together on a big trade at the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is carted off the field during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. They're the only winless team in football as they sit at 0-7 on the year after a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

The Jets have plenty of trade chips on their roster. The top one is running back Breece Hall. Hall could be moved to any of the top contenders around the league, but he's not the team's only valuable trade asset.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently suggested the Jets could trade linebacker Quincy Williams to the San Francisco 49ers to fill the hole left by the injured Fred Warner. Warner recently suffered a season ending leg injury earlier this season.

Quincy Williams could be a fit for the 49ers after Fred Warner's injury

New York Jets linebacker Quincy William
Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

"This one almost makes too much sense," Ostly wrote. "Williams played the last few years under current 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and enjoyed the best seasons of his career under the former Jets head coach. He's not a one-for-one replacement but could help fill the massive void left by Warner's injury.

"Warner leaves massive shoes to fill as the top linebacker in the league. This move wouldn't get the 49ers back to normal but would ease the pressure on the 49ers' young linebackers to fill the void. New York enters Week 7 as the lone winless team in the NFL. They'd be well-served to look forward to the future and see what they could get for their starting linebacker once he's back from injured reserve."

The 49ers have lost their best two defensive players, Warner and Nick Bosa, to season ending injuries this year. Still, they're 5-2 and sitting tied atop the division. Adding Williams would help fill the void of losing Warner, though it wouldn't fill it completely.

The fact that Williams is on an expiring contract makes him expendable for the Jets. New York could cut ties with him now, as it's likely he's going to walk in the offseason anyway.

Landing Williams would be a huge boost for Robert Saleh and the 49ers defense. There's a chance these two sides could work on a new contract, considering how well Williams has played under Saleh in the past.

More NFL: Justin Fields 'Reaches New Low' After Being Benched By Jets

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News