Justin Fields Facing Heavy Backlash After Embarrassing Week 6 Loss
The New York Jets reached a new low offensively in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 45 yards, but lost 55 yards after being sacked nine times, which resulted in the team posted negative 10 passing yards on the game.
As a result, Fields is facing heavy backlash from the media, fans, and analysts. Some are calling for him to be benched. Others are calling for the Jets to blow their roster up with trades. All in all, the Jets have reached a new low as they sit at 0-6 on the season.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently gave Fields a "F" grade for his Week 6 performance against the Broncos and shared a lot of criticism for the young signal caller
Justin Fields reaches new low with Jets in Week 6
"The Justin Fields experiment may have already run its course with the New York Jets. The idea of Fields being a starting NFL quarterback may be all completely done even if the Jets don't know it yet," Sobleski wrote. "Fields simply isn't good enough to elevate an offense. His issues remain the same. He still doesn't have a good feel for the pocket or the internal clock to get the ball out quickly, hence why the Denver Broncos sacked him as many times (nine) as the quarterback completed passes during Sunday's meeting.
"Head coach Aaron Glenn isn't entering a change at quarterback, though. The Jets coaching staff isn't helping matters by not retrofitting a run-dominant offense, where Fields' athleticism can shine. Instead, the Jets think they can compete as currently constructed. The league's only winless record says otherwise."
It wouldn't make any sense for the Jets to bench Fields at this point. One really bad game shouldn't end his time with the team, but there are a lot of reasons to be upset at the young quarterback.
His performance in Week 6 was the worst of his career and it's comparable to some of the worst offensive games in Jets history.
Going forward, it's hard to imagine the Jets see Fields as their franchise quarterback. He's likely going to finish the season as the starter, but New York should cut ties with him in the offseason and draft his successor.
