Breece Hall Trade Buzz Heating Up After Star RB's Cryptic Social Media Post
The New York Jets are looking like trade deadline sellers at this point. They're 0-6 and officially have the worst record in football after six weeks. The Jets will be without Garrett Wilson for a few weeks after the superstar wide receiver injured his knee against the Denver Broncos last week. Without Wilson, their entire season is seemingly going to go down the drain.
With that in mind, the Jets will likely be sellers at the trade deadline. There are plenty of players the Jets could opt to trade at the deadline including Jermaine Johnson, Allen Lazard, and Quincy Williams. But the biggest trade chip the Jets have is running back Breece Hall.
Hall has been mixed in these trade rumors for weeks, but they're beginning to heat up more and more as the season goes. Recently, Hall made a cryptic post to Instagram that indicated he might be upset with his situation in New York.
"They want me to lay down but I got sum to stand for... #Free20," Hall posted to Instagram on Monday night.
Odds of a Jets-Breece Hall trade increasing by the day
If Hall is seemingly upset with his situation, the Jets will have no choice but to trade him. Trading him makes sense if he's happy in New York, so if he's upset, it would make plenty of sense.
Hall's contract expires at the end of the season, and it doesn't seem like the Jets have any interest in re-signing him. If that's the case, trading him before he leaves in free agency would make plenty of sense, too.
Hall would likely land the Jets a fourth-round pick or a fifth-round pick in exchange for Hall, which would be enough to ship him away this year. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears make plenty of sense as landing spots for Hall. The Arizona Cardinals would also make some sense after injuries to a few of their top backs.
Either way, Hall's recent Instagram post seems to indicate that he's unhappy with the Jets. Maybe New York will finally, as Hall puts it, "free 20."
