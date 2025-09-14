Major Update On Justin Fields' Jets Exit
The New York Jets had a scare on Sunday afternoon.
New York took the field on Sunday looking to avoid an 0-2 start at MetLife Stadium against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, the game didn't start off as planned for the Jets and things only got worse in the fourth quarter.
With the Jets staring at a 30-3 deficit, Jets quarterback Justin Fields was sacked by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. Fields hit his head hard on the ground and immediately went to the blue medical tent.
The Jets had a scare on Sunday afternoon
The Jets quickly took to social media to announce that Fields was being evaluated for a concussion and Tyrod Taylor came in to replace him.
"Justin Fields is being evaluated for a concussion," the Jets announced. "Tyrod Taylor is in at QB."
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on social media that after coming out of the blue medical tent, Fields exited to the locker room.
"Fields is out of the medical tent and has gone to the locker room," Cimini said.
Fields didn't return to action for the Jets. The team hasn't announced what's next for the young quarterback, but his exit to the locker room isn't the best sign. But, there's no reason to speculate about a person's health.
Where we are right now:
Fields was forced to exit with just under 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Jets and Bills' Week 2 matchup. Shortly afterward, Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that Fields was seen going to the locker room.
After the game ended, Cimini shared on social media that Fields has in fact been diagnosed with a concussion and that it can impact his availability for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 21st.
"Justin Fields has a concussion, per Jets. This now could impact his availability for next week," Cimini said.
It's not the game or the update Jets fans were likely hoping for, unfortunately for the team.
More NFL: Jets Star Lands NFL's Fourth-Highest Fine Of Week 1