New York Jets WR Room Raising Red Flags For Week 2
The New York Jets wide receiver room has been talked about a lot to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.
Towards the end of the offseason, there were reports out there that the Jets were interested in trading for another receiver.
"One area he hasn’t addressed, at least not yet: wide receiver," The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported before the season started. "Multiple league sources have said that the Jets have continued to explore the trade market at the position — Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers seems unlikely at this juncture, though it can’t be ruled out entirety.
The New York Jets have a major question mark at wide receiver developing
"Meyers has ties to Turner from their time in Las Vegas, he’s under 30 (28) and he’s coming off a 1,000-yard season. He’d be a significant upgrade over what the Jets have already, but the Jets would have to pay him once he arrives...The biggest weakness on the roster at the moment is the wideouts beyond Garrett Wilson. Nobody has truly emerged as a No. 2 option in the passing game."
The Jets didn't end up making a trade and has rolled with what it had so far. Week 1, the receiver room wasn't at full strength with Allen Lazard inactive. In Week 2, it sounds like they could be missing another receiver.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Josh Reynolds is out for Week 2 due to a hamstring injury.
"The Jets have ruled out WR Josh Reynolds, KR Kene Nwangwu and DT Jay Tufele. Sauce Gardner has no injury designation."
The Jets added Isaiah Williams this week after cutting ties with Xavier Gipson by signing him off of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
New York entered the season with questions in the receiver room already. It already arguably is the thinnest position group on the roster. An injury or two can completely decimate it. Now, we wait to see how Reynolds recovers but it certainly looks like this team could use another boost over the next few weeks.