Next Move For Jets Should Be Former $36M WR
What’s next for the New York Jets?
The Jets are just two days away from taking the field for Week 2 action against the Buffalo Bills.
New York lost Week 1 and now will try to avoid a tough 0-2 start against one of the most dominant teams in the National Football League in the Bills.
Could the Jets add another playmaker?
With one game behind for the Jets, fans were able to get a good look at this roster. There’s a lot of talent. The team is very young. And there’s upside here, even with a loss. New York looks like it can make some more in the AFC East. It was just one week, but there's a real argument that this team already is the second-best team in the AFC East. The New England Patriots lost against the Las Vegas Raiders and struggled to move the ball. The Miami Dolphins are a mess right now. The Jets are well-coached and have talent.
But, should the team look to add a boost? If that were to be the case, the most obvious way to do so would be in the wide receiver room. Even though the Jets' offense looked solid overall Week 1, they still could use another receiver behind Garrett Wilson.
Here is one guy the Jets should try to bring in:
Diontae Johnson - Most Recent Team: Cleveland Browns
Johnson signed with the Browns ahead of the 2025 season after a roller coaster of a 2024 campaign. He began the season with the Carolina Panthers and was really good. He had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before being traded. He was dealt to the Baltimore Ravens but barely saw any time. Then he landed with the Houston Texans and again didn't see much action.
He was released by the Browns as they got their roster in check for the 2025 season and he's still available. Johnson has some question marks, but he's just 29 years old and from 2020 through 2023 never had fewer than 717 receiving yards. In the right situation, he would be a very solid No. 3 or even a No. 2 receiver. There was a time in which the buzz around Johnson was overtly positive. There was a time in which he landed a deal worth over $36 million across two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he's seemingly become forgotten. This is a move that would be far less expensive now with upside. Why not?
